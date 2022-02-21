Ondo kidnappers Sleep Off, Abducted Community Leader Escapes

A community leader in Igasi Akoko in the Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Ojo Ajaguna, who was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on Friday, has regained his freedom.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Ajaguna fled the kidnappers’ den after the hoodlums slept off.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said people in the community were sad when Ajaguna was abducted.

He noted that there was celebration in the town after news filtered in that he escaped.

“The victim regained his freedom when the assailants slept off in the forest. The entire Igasi Akoko community was agog when he came back,” he stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development.

The PPRO said, “Yes, it was reported to us that the victim was abducted, but he came back home safely and we have commenced investigation into the matter.”

https://punchng.com/ondo-kidnappers-sleep-off-abducted-community-leader-escapes/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...