One Pot Tomatoes Stew In Pictures

One Pot Tomatoes Stew
Like the name implies, One Pot Tomato Stew is a stewing method where everything is done in one pot and in quick succession. This stewing method would serve people who are allergic to frying their tomatoes. I am for the frying method, but after I tried this, I can boldly say it is just as good.
INGREDIENTS
-Tomato
– Tatashe
– Rodo
– Cow leg
– Shaki
– Chicken
– Panla fish
– Garlic
– Ginger
– Curry
– Thyme
– Vegetable oil
– Seasoning cubes
– Salt