One Pot Tomatoes Stew In Pictures

One Pot Tomatoes Stew

See ehn, even if WW3 is going on, I will still find way to cook food and eat.

Like the name implies, One Pot Tomato Stew is a stewing method where everything is done in one pot and in quick succession. This stewing method would serve people who are allergic to frying their tomatoes. I am for the frying method, but after I tried this, I can boldly say it is just as good.

If you are pro-frying and so averse to this method, I have other stew recipes, HERE and HERE.

INGREDIENTS

-Tomato

– Tatashe

– Rodo

– Cow leg

– Shaki

– Chicken

– Panla fish

– Garlic

– Ginger

– Curry

– Thyme

– Vegetable oil

– Seasoning cubes

– Salt

