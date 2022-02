Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, chaired the 40th birthday party of popular businessman, Emeka Okonkwo (a.k.a E-Money) on Sunday 21st February 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Kalu shared photos from the party on his Facebook page. One of his posts read;

“Set to Chair the 40th birthday celebration of my brother Chief Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money ) holding in Lagos tonight.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=481749163325204&id=100044703721568

