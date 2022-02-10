Oshoala Scores Twice In Her 100th Game For Barcelona

Asisat Oshoala scored a brace yesterday evening as FC Barcelona Femeni hammered second place Real Sociedad 1-9 away at the Zubieta in San Sebastien.

Oshoala, playing in her 100th game for Barcelona, opened the scoring in the 8th minute after the Sociedad keeper spilled the ball. Sociedad then piled on the pressure on Barca (former Barcelona player, Gemma Gili, being particularly effective in this regard), but with nothing to show for it. Oshoala doubled Barca’s lead in the 44th minute, finishing a flowing counter attack by the Catalans.

Oshoala’s brace takes her to the top of the league scorer’s chart with 18 goals. This is despite the fact that she was out of action for 2 months due to injury. She is also now the 6th highest goal scorer in Barcelona Femeni history.

With Real Sociedad coming forward, the task was easier in the second half. Fridolina Rolfo made it three and quickly after that Irene Paredes and Martens scored four and five as the floodgates were finally opened.

Alexia, on the day that she matched former Barca captain Vicky Losada for appearances (376) for the sixth, then came Claudia Pina followed by Jenni, and in injury time after Real had managed to pull back a consolation goal, Marta Torrejón finished off the job with number nine.

Here are highlights of the match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXJtzG68dSc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...