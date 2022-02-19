Osinbajo, Makinde, Others Attend Late Alao-Akala’s Burial In Ogbomoso

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, were among other dignitaries at the final burial ceremony of the late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, in Ogbomoso.

Others present were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, while the Governors of Ogun and Kwara were represented by their deputies.

In his address at the Beulah Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, Mr Osinbajo said the late Alao-Akala improved Oyo’s internally generated revenue “from a small N300 million at that time to a billion naira in eight months of becoming governor.”

The vice president said that the late former governor instituted impactful programmes and put in place security architecture to guarantee peace across the state.

In his remarks, Mr Makinde promised that his administration would ensure the late Alao-Akala, who died on January 12 at the age of 71, was adequately honoured.

The governor said that a committee headed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, had been constituted to handle the immortalisation of the late Alao-Akala.

“My administration and this committee is open to advice from members of the public as soon as possible.

“The government of Oyo State will ensure that Alao-Akala is adequately honoured. So, farewell a great man, farewell a great governor,” he said.

The remains of the late former governor were interred at a Mausoleum erected in his Opadoyin residence, Ogbomoso.

The event was attended by members of the National Assembly, political leaders from various parties and hosts of other prominent guests.

