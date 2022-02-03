‘Osinbajo, Obi’s 2023 Ambitions Dead. Tinubu Took Ambulance & Fled To London’- Sowore

Former presidential candidate and Revolution Now convener, Omoyele Sowore, has described as dead on arrival the presidential ambition of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Recall that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, had in January declared his interest to contest in the 2023 presidential election. This was after a visit to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the State House in Abuja.

Reacting, Sowore, in a post on Facebook, said:

“We are stuck where we are now because we live in a materialistic world where all attention is only given to men with deep pockets while we ignore we ignore men with deep thoughts”. 2023 as they come and evaporate so quickly !

Three weeks ago you would think the election had been decided when Jagaban of Corruption, Bola Tinubu“declared” his intention to run but soon as he discovered that his ambition was Dead on Arrival he took his ambulance and fled to London!

Then #MinimeBuhari showed up, I am referring to the cowardly VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo and you would think he’d won the election but soon as he was challenged about his currrnt abysmal assignment, hope began to fade for the law professor who constantly claimed his hands are tied.

It is now, the turn of the #Chinese Pandora PaPer man, Peter Obi! Ah, he’s gonna open a Gofundme me to finance his campaign after all the funds looted from Anambra during his tenure as Governor! This too is dead upon discovery just as transparent dodo!

We truth is that we’ve change course, no more hanging our patrimony to deceitful, decrepit conmen that ruined Nigeria. We are not apologetic about it. The organic structures have taken over from the criminal transactional structures of the terminators. #WeCantContinueLikeThis #RevolutionNow #TakeItBack



