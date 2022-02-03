Osinbajo To Launche Integrated Energy Planning Tool Today

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Thursday (today) launch the Integrated Energy Planning Tool, in collaboration with Sustainable Energy for All.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications, SEforAll, Sherry Kenny, said the launch would be held with support from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and The Rockefeller Foundation.

It said the new data-driven, interactive platform would support the country’s ambition of achieving SDG7 – universal energy access – by 2030.

According to the statement, the Nigeria Integrated Energy Planning Tool, powered by extensive geospatial modeling and layers of data, is the first truly integrated energy planning platform that incorporates the requirements for universal residential electrification, institutional electrification, powering of productive uses, and access to clean cooking.

It said the tool would promote a holistic approach to achieving SDG7 and energy development while also supporting local manufacturing, expanding local solar technology value chains, and potentially creating thousands of new jobs in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The interactive tool gives energy developers and investors the data-driven information they need before entering the market, according to the statement.

It said it could also provide a blueprint for other African countries to follow, ultimately helping to ensure that everyone on the continent has access to affordable and sustainable energy.

The statement said, “The interactive platform will provide low-cost, dynamic and data-driven intelligence for a range of stakeholders, including the government and private sector, to identify the mix of technologies and spending required to achieve universal energy access.

“Alongside the Vice President, there will also be other global speakers at the virtual event, including the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, CEO, Special Representative to the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi and President of The Rockefeller Foundation, Dr Rajiv J. Shah.”

