Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke reportedly storms out of PDP peace meeting

DAILY POST has just learnt that a top aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun 2022 gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has stormed out of the peace and reconciliation meeting convened by a former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in his Okuku home.

Our sources revealed that Adeleke who has five other aspirants on his tail was not comfortable with the direction of the meeting.

When contacted, the Osun PDP Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Bamiji said he could not say anything because he was not at the venue of the peace meeting but would revert with details.

However, the state chairman, Sunday Bisi has debunked the information stating nothing like that has happened.

“There was nothing like that. None of the aspirants walked out of the meeting. The meeting went well.

“By the grace of God, come March 7, 2022, we are going to have our party primary. Whoever emerges will be our flagbearer and everybody will support him,” he said



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/02/07/osun-2022-ademola-adeleke-storms-out-of-pdp-peace-meeting/%3futm_source=operamini&utm_medium=feednews&utm_campaign=operamini_feednews&=1

