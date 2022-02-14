Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has declared support for former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti as next governor of the state.

The former governor of Osun State, said the present administration has deviated solely from the true tenets of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Aregbesola disclosed this on Monday in Ijebu Ijesa while addressing party faithful and stakeholders in the state ahead of the party’s primaries.

The APC primary is scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022.

He urged party faithful and stakeholders not to be disturbed but work in unison for the success of Adeoti in Saturday’s governorship primaries of the APC.

Aregbesola said the party is back in the hands of true progressives who will work assiduously to win in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

He stated that those at the helm of affairs have also jettisoned true democracy and the principles which the party and its heroes stand for.

The former governor also noted that the Rasaq Salinsile-led party executives are the authentic APC in Osun.

“Anyone who was with us when we started the journey to reclaim Osun for the progressives in 2004 would know we fought very hard for this victory we have today. We went through several challenges then but through thick and thin, we were able to succeed. This time around, we will succeed.

“We are ready to allow a free-flow of democratic process to interplay here. We are not those who play God. We are resolute about reclaiming our party from those who think they can continue to abuse our legacies or even want us to be second fiddles in the party we worked and laboured for. This is our pride and we will sustain it.

“They know what they have done to us is bad and they want to continue the impunity. We will not accept it.”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/14/osun-guber-aregbesola-moves-against-oyetola-declares-support-for-adeoti/

