Overmars Admits Sending Inappropriate Messages To Female Colleagues, Quits Ajax

Arsenal & Barcelona legend, Marc Overmars leaves Ajax effective immediately

Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after discussions in recent days with the Supervisory Board and CEO Edwin van der Sar and communicated his intentions to them. A series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period of time underlies his decision to leave the club.

Overmars: “I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behavior. And how this has come across to others. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologize. Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.”

Marc Overmars (born 1973) has been the Director of Football Affairs at Ajax since the summer of 2012. Since 1 February 2013, the former star footballer who played at Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​among others, has held this position as a statutory director. He was recently reappointed for a new term, until June 30, 2026.

Supervisory Board chairman Leen Meijaard: “This is a dramatic situation for everyone who is involved in any way. It is devastating for the women who have had to deal with the behavior. When we heard news of this, we immediately acted, carefully deliberating and weighing what was the best thing to do – all in consultation with CEO Edwin van der Sar and assisted by an external expert. Marc is probably the best football director that Ajax has had. We upgraded and extended his contract for a reason. But, unfortunately, he has really gone over the line, so continuing as director was not an option, as he recognized himself. It is extremely painful for everyone. I want to express the wish that everyone involved is given the peace and privacy to process this.”

CEO Edwin van der Sar: “I find the situation appalling for everyone and I agree with Leen Meijaard’s words. In my role, I also feel responsible to help colleagues. A safe sport- and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future. Marc and I have been playing together since the early 1990s, first at Ajax and then with the national team and we have been colleagues in the management of Ajax for almost ten years now. That has now come to a very abrupt end. We are working on something very wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax.”



Date: 06.02.2022

Correspondent: AFC Ajax

Photographer: AFC Ajax

