Oyetola Records Massive Lead In Early Results Of Osun APC Primary (Pics)

Early results from some wards in the Osun APC governorship primary showed that the incumbent Gboyega Oyetola is galloping ahead of his rivals, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Mr Lasun Yusuf.

At Eyindi Ward 07 in Ila-Orangun, Oyetola won all the 545 votes cast by party members.

In Alusekere Ward 05 Ede North, Oyetola won 720 out of the 730 votes.

Adeoti, a former government secretary, supported by former governor Rauf Aregbesola, got only 10 votes.

There was no vote for Lasun Yusuf.

Oyetola also won Ward 4, Ido Osun, Egbedore LG by a large margin. He got 489 out of the 524 votes cast.

Adeoti scored 35 votes.

Some results from Osogbo, also indicated that Oyetola is sweeping the polls.

He got 1879 votes at Ileri-Oluwa Bridge.

Adeoti got 49 votes here.

In Osogbo ward 12, he also scored 1,332 votes. There was zero vote for Adeoti.

Accreditation of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the today’s governorship primary in Osun, began on a peaceful note with large turn out in many parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents monitored the exercise in Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Ikirun, Ede, Iwo, among other towns in the state.

NAN reports that party members were seen on queues, waiting to be accredited in many of the areas visited.

The Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who is leading a seven-man committee for the Saturday’s APC governorship primary in Osun, had promised free, fair and credible exercise.

AbdulRazaq gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday in Osogbo.

NAN reports that the three aspirants for the primary are Gov. Gboyega Oyetola; former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Mr Lasun Yusuf, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.

NAN reports that Sen. Julius Ucha, Secretary of the Committee, had at a stakeholders’ meeting said the primary would be conducted through open secret ballot system.

Ucha also said that accreditation of party members would commence between 8.00 a.m and 12.00 p.m, while voting would commence immediately and end by 2.00 p.m.

Also, the APC Chairman in the state, Mr Gboyega Famodun, had said the primary would take place in 332 wards across the 30 local government areas of the state.

At Ward 7 Alaagba, Osogbo, many party members were seen waiting to be accredited.

There was heavy presence of security personnel around Osogbo, the state capital and other major towns visited.

It was also gathered that officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security personnel were positioned in strategic locations to maintain law and order during and after the primary.

At Ward 001, Laro, Osogbo, party members also turned out in large numbers and were seen on queues, waiting patiently for their accreditation before voting.

Commenting, Mr Raheem Adeniyi, the Electoral Officer at the Ward 001, Laro, described the exercise as peaceful.

Badmus, at his Ward 3, Apohun, said he was confident that Oyetola would win the primary.

At Ile-Ife, NAN reports that at about 10.00 a.m at Akarabata Ward Collation Centre, party members were already waiting for INEC officials to arrive for accreditation.

At St Gabriel C&S Primary School, Ita-Yemoo, Moore Collation Ward, Ife East Local Government, the three INEC officials were already accrediting the electorate.



