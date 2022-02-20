Oyetola Wins Osun APC Guber Primary (Official Results)

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship pimary election held on Saturday, February19, 2022, across the 332 wards of the state, AMILOADED reports.

The chairman of the primary election committee and the governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbsulRazaq, announced the result in the early hours of Sunday at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Returning officers for all the 30 local governments and the area council had announce the results as collated from all the wards in their various local government areas.

Oyetola polled 222,169 to defeat his closest rival, the former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Moshood Adeoti, who polled 12921, while the ex-Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative came third with 460 votes.

In his remarks, the state chairman of APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun, commended the committee and the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of the exercise.

Source: https://amiloadednews.com/2022/02/breaking-oyetola-wins-osun-apc-guber-primary-see-official-results.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...