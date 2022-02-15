P-Square’s Performance In Liberia: See Massive Crowd (Video, Pictures)

It’s as if we never left – Psquare Brothers Say As Massive Crowd Watch Them Perform In Liberia (Video)

P-Square brothers, Peter and Paul have been left overjoyed after a massive crowd turned out in Liberia to watch them perform.

The overjoyed brothers shared clips on social media saying it was as if they never left.

The whole stadium was filled with their fans who were so eager to watch them perform.

Peter took to his Instagram and wrote:

“Like we never left! Not just about the music! Forget! We are loved. Thank you, beautiful people of Liberia,” Peter Okoye excitedly wrote while sharing a snippet of their performance in Liberia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ9__-3l11W/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Joslx8zxaAQ

