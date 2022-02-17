Pantami’s FUTO Professorial Fraud And Odious Comparisons By Farooq Kperogi

Pantami’s fraudfessorial propaganda minions have gone into an absurd rhetorical overdrive with ridiculously odious comparisons in their bid to justify the manifest fraud of his appointment as a FUTO “professor.”

But all the names of people they’re bandying about who got promoted to the rank of professor while serving in gov’t were EMPLOYED by their universities & were on SECONDMENT from their universities.

That means they were technically still employees of their universities & their promotional clocks were still running.Pantami was never employed by FUTO.

Even FUTO itself was forced to clarify that he wasn’t “promoted” but “appointed” because you can’t promote someone who is not in your employ.

But let’s for now forget the fact that Pantami isn’t even minimally qualified to be a professor by FUTO’ own standards, you also can’t “appoint” a serving gov’t minister for work he doesn’t perform. Professorship isn’t a chieftancy title. It’s a job you actually perform.

By Nigerian federal laws, a gov’t minister can’t take another appointment while in service. So appointing Pantami is a violation of the law for which both he and the crooked VC who appointed him should be fired if Nigeria were a functional country.



