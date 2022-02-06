Papyrus Magazine Holds Business Mix Gala Night (Photos)

Papyrus Magazine Holds Business Mix Gala Night, Connects Business Executives With New Clients

A leading national monthly publication, Papyrus Magazine has concluded a gala night which had an admixture of business and service exhibition with several high network individuals from across the country and beyond in attendance.

The event which took place on Saturday at Merit House Maitama Abuja was deliberately designed to widen the window of opportunity for participants to meet new clients, collaborators and partners to give their businesses a leverage.

The visibly cheerful participants carefully gathered from various sectors of the business world had an opportunity to speak to people one on one about the commodity or services they offer, its uses and how it can impact new clients.

Publisher of the magazine, Hon. Chief Doofan Abu in a chat with our correspondent in Abuja noted that the organisation created an advert window for participants who craved undivided attention, which they keyed into to advertise their products and services.

Participants in this category were given opportunity to present to the over top business executives what they offer while the hall remained silent and watched on the projector as the display rolled.

Hon. Doofan also added that there was provision for participants to mount their banners and flyers in the event hall at strategic points where the rest of the executives had a full glare of it with their phone number of the sponsors displayed.

“Over time I notice that we recycle the same clients and thus we overwhelm people and it tends to be that people are doing us favour” she said while explaining reason for hosting the gala night business mix.

Those who participated at this event include industrialists, manufacturers, service providers, business owners and more.

The advert windows which included brochure, flex banner, projector presentation/display were carefully designed at an affordable rate to ensure that participants break new frontiers in their businesses.

The leadership of Papyrus Magazine had earlier said that the aim is not to make profit but to create window for participants to meet one on one with potential clients and talk about their products and services.

One of the participants expressed satisfaction with the calibre of individuals who graced the event.

He said with the new network he established at the occasion, he is sure of giving his business of a great millage in coming days and weeks.

