Parents, Don’t Use Your Children As Your Retirement Plan

Don’t use your kids as your retirement plan.

Resist the urge to do it. I understand that tendency as an African parent to bring up your kids and invest everything you have into them, hoping that when you all get older, they’ll reciprocate the effort.

I’m not saying it’s completely wrong, I’m not saying it is right either.

I’ll explain…

One of my favorite songs from Bella Schmurda is Vision 2020. I love the way he rode the beats on that song.

But here’s a snippet of the lyrics from that song…

Mama call me, she said Chinedu is balling

What are you doing son? You are dulling

Four years in LASU is really nothing

Better get that money son, we are starving

You see these four lines, coming from a mother, can make any youth go all out to dip their fingers into anything for money.

Imagine a mother oppressing her child mentally like that? Comparing him with Chinedu. So, because he’s not throwing money around, he hasn’t started living yet?

Four years in LASU is really nothing… Go and get the money anyhow you can. We are starving.

Omo… E choke. This kind of pressure has pushed a lot of daughters into refurbished prostitution in the name of whocup.

Now… The sons are cutting up their whocup girlfriends like suya and trying out their hands at black magic.

No doubt, home training is very important, and part of that home training is helping your child build that self confidence and self esteem.

That understanding that no matter as e bad reach, they shouldn’t compare themselves with the Chinedus around them.

That understanding, that they themselves have what it takes to acquire that wealth and it will only require their patience.

But home training isn’t enough. Work hard to ensure that your kids have the leverage you never had.

I understand that not everyone will be stupendously wealthy, but I want my kids to to come from a home that can afford the basic things rich kids have.

I don’t think I want my daughters to grow up and start following men up and down to buy them coldstone and iphone.

Or just for them to enjoy AC inside car.

I don’t want them to be oppressed seeing their friends chop life on Instagram .

Godforbid!

I don’t think I want my sons to be put through so much stress trying to build everything from scratch without support from anywhere.

In everything… You’re not the only one that is struggling. We all are struggling in this country. Stay content. You’re not the only one that needs money, we all want the good life, don’t be stupid.

So what can we all do?

The message remains the same, learn productive and well paying skills.

The next generation of illiterates won’t be people who didn’t go to school, but people who can’t learn, unlearn and relearn.

Get skilled up, I don’t care if you’re in school or not. Skill up.

If you’re still spending time chasing cruise on social media, and jumping from one IG live to the other, trying to make yourself look busy…

well… I wonder what your kids will do.

Don’t use your kids as your retirement plan, particularly when they are still young. The kick back effect could be negative.

Try very hard to avoid a situation where your first child would be forced to grow up so fast and delve into the labour market (legal or illegal) just to raise cash to support the family.

Just try very hard.

Stay away from pressure people, or learn to control it.

Stay away from these clubs with hype men wey get uncontrollable mouth. They should do their jobs o, but stay away from them.

My own contribution. ✌️

Copied from Ebube Maduaike on Facebook.

