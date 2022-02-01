Parents, What Steps Are You Taking To Protect Yours Kid From Society Ills?

The rate of Passion and Desire by Teenagers / Youths for Yahoo Yahoo / Olosho/ Hook Ups by Females is getting so Alarming ,the get rich quick syndrome impressions among our Youths is spreading like an Hurricane Fire,it becomes so disastrous especially when the mindset that Money Rituals that involves human parts must be included …

Recently News about how some young boys in Ogun state killed a young girl , cuts her head off and burnt it for money Ritual Purpose ..

https://www.nairaland.com/6961693/3-boys-slaughter-girlfriend-burn

Another one ,3 very young boys looking for where to Learn Yahoo Yahoo Surfaced online .

https://www.google.com/amp/s/naijaonpoint.com.ng/we-wan-do-yahoo-yahoo-young-boys-searching-for-where-to-learn-online-fraud-surfaces-video/amp/. Females especially the young ones sleep during the day , Once it’s evening they take there bath only to dress and look for Men to bleep them to get money ,Most of them Prefer Yahoo Yahoo Boys because of Good Pay. News of these Girls been used for Yahoo Yahoo Plus Rituals are Numerous.

As a Parent what steps are you taking to prevent your CHILD from joining this Line …

How well do you know what your Child does with the Android Phone you bought for her ?

How well do you know the Movement of your female Child ?

How much Watch over these Smart Children of Nowadays is enough ? The Pains of Parent seeing his or her Child going the wrong Way can be very disheartening ,May Almighty God help .

