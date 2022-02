A cousin told me that a guy going by the name James Garba nicknamed ‘El Chapo’ deceived and collected 15000 naira in the name of preparing jamb documentation and it’ll help her to pass it in flying colours.

Since then he has not been picking her call. Is there anything like jamb documentation?

