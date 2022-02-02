Passengers Abandoned In Bush Since Monday Morning As Kano-Lagos Train Breaks Down

Passengers travelling from Kano to Lagos on the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s train service are currently stranded after the train conveying them broke down due to mechanical failure.

According to one of the passengers, the train left Kano State on January 31, at exactly 9am but developed a mechanic problem few kilometres to Zaria, Kaduna State.

He accused NRC of abandoning them in the bush for over 32 hours.

“Nigerian railway cooperation, we boarded since yesterday 31st January at exactly 9, o clock from Kano heading to Lagos and till now we haven’t reach Zaria, they’ve abandon us inside the bush for almost 18hours, imagine who is afraid of traveling through road because of kidnapping.

“Now we are still stuck in the middle of nowhere, we really need your help,” the passenger identified as @YomiCriminal on Twitter posted around 10:25pm on Tuesday.

Giving an update with a video posted around 11:30am on Wednesday, he said, “Still stuck.”

The Nigerian government had in September 2021 resumed the Lagos-Kano express train service after it was suspended over COVID-19 pandemic.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/02/passengers-abandoned-bush-monday-morning-kano-lagos-train-breaks-down

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...