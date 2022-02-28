Pastor Delivers Lady Who Was Caught Stealing In Benue, Gifts Her 250k (Pics)

https://www.nairaland.com/6978080/young-lady-caught-after-stealing

A young lady who was caught and disgraced for stealing some valuables in Makurdi, the Benue state Capital yesterday, February 8 has found a new life.

The life of the young lady identified as Mnena Iornumbe changed for good after photos of her being disgraced by mob for stealing rappers went viral.

Salemgists earlier reported that Mnena who is from Gboko Local Government of the state was terrorizing people by stealing their valuables each time they went to work.

She was caught after she used a ladder to climb into a compound in her neighborhood to steal wrappers.

Mnena run out of luck when she was caught by the owner of the house. Angry mob descended on her and beat her thoroughly. They also shaved her hair using razor blade.

However, the story of Mnena took a different dimension after a concerned member of the society decided to help her.

A man identified as Kpum Moses Mhide said he was touched by the story of the young lady after he learnt that she has been stealing all her life.

He further narrated that he took her for deliverance at an Abuja church, Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministry.

He said the young lady was delivered from the spirit of stealing. He assured that since the deliverance session, Mnena is free.

Mhide said the pastor empowered Mnena with the sum of N250,000 naira and a copy of the bible to start a new life.



