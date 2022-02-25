Pastor Ezekiel Atang Died After Ignoring His Health Challenge (Photos, Video)

A Nigerian clergyman, Ezekiel Atang, has died, IGBERETV reports.

Atang who was a popular relationship and marriage counselor, died on Monday, 21st February 2022, three weeks to his 50th birthday.

Atang had sent out souvenirs and a letter to his friends inviting them to his 50th birthday party in Akwa Ibom on March 14.

Recently, he attended a 3-day church program in Onitsha and had to sit on a chair to minister on the last day of the program. He died the following day.

In his last ministration, he said several things prevented him from coming for the church service, including a sharp pain he had on his chest. He ignored all the challenges to attend the service.

In his words,

“Several things stopped me from coming today. First was last night. I had a very severe chest pain that I could not lie down. So, I sat down till morning and prayed. So, I said okay, I will still come. And then, the vehicle matter happened in the road. So, I asked the Lord, “is this a sign that I shouldn’t come, or is there someone the devil is battling…”

His friend and clergyman, Kingsley Okonkwo, shared photos of the invitation letter Atang had sent out to friends and wrote;

”My brother and my friend, my partner in family life mandate to the body of christ

You left an indelible mark, and unforgettable legacy, you spoke with clarity and conviction, loved by all, we will definitely miss you

I received the invitation to your 50th birthday celebration same day you went to be with the Lord

I’m happy I spoke to you and saw you a few days before you went to be with the Lord, we love you – you will never be forgotten on this side.

@ezekiel.atang”



