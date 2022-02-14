Pastor Leke Adeboye Surprises His Wife With Valentine’s Gift (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1T9DpCKJMu8

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God has gifted his wife, , Titi with a gift on Valentine’s day.

The pastor gave his wife red balloons and a Teddy bear.

He thanked his wife for being a wonderful woman and also prayed for Nigerians to find peace and love.

Valentine’s day is a day to show love to others. A day that should be used to celebrate with family members and loved ones. It should remind us all of the need to help others, give them gifts and remember the less privileged.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ7dzYZsp5S/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...