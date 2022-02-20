Pastors Wife Or Junior Pastor, Who Should Be In Charge Here?

Pastors wife wants the junior pastor to be reporting to her if her husband is not around or any issue at all during church service.

She try as much to be in charge when her husband is off in another Church to minister.

This nearly caused a problem in the church today, while I was going home surprisingly a friend of mine supported the pastor’s wife.. that she’s the first lady of the church of God if her husband is not around.

she can represent him anytime to coordinate like most churches

What’s your take on this issue is it right?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...