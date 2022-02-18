Paul Okoye Injured After A Performance In Liberia (Photos, Video)

Singer Paul Okoye of P-Square suffered an injury shortly after a performance in Liberia, IgbereTV reports.

Paul and his twin brother, Peter, had travel to Liberia for a show in which they thrilled their fans. Taking to his Instastories after their performance, Paul stated that he sustained an injury on his leg. He was however attended to by some medical personnel present at the show.

Watch the video he shared below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd9VYlOMe-A

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaHMMFigCCg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...