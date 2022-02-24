PDP Affirms Sunday Bisi As Osun Chairman, Warns Wale Ojo

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed again that Sunday Bisi remained the Chairman of the party in Osun State.

This was made known by the National Secretariat of the PDP, in a strong worded letter dated February, 18, 2022, signed by the National Legal Adviser of the party, A.K Ajibade (SAN) and acknowledged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter, which directed Wale Ojo, a chieftain of the party in the State to stop parading himself as acting chairman of the party, warned such action betrayed all known laws and procedures in the party.

While stating that no faction of the party existed in Osun State, the PDP National Secretariat reminded Ojo of Section 47 (6) of the Party’s constitution, which pointedly deals with procedures for appointment of a successor in case of any vacancy in the Party’s management structures.

The section states that, “Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure of the officer.”

Ajibade also informed Ojo of the decision of the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership of the Party to concur with the immediate past NWC ratifying the appointment of Sunday Bisi as Osun State chairman of the party.

It said the appointment satisfied relevant sections of the Party’s constitution.

The NWC, while asking Wale Ojo to desist from his misconceived actions, warned that the authorities would be left with no other choice than to recommend disciplinary actions against him in the event of his refusal to desist from causing unnecessary disaffection in the Party or further parading himself as acting chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Party.

Recall that the Wale Ojo faction of the party in Osun State had sought judicial reprieve which was granted when an Osun High Court directed that Wale Ojo be reinstated as the caretaker chairman of the party in the State.

The court also directed that the ward congress that was conducted by Olasoji Adagunodo while he presided as chairman would also be recognised.

