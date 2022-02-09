PDP And Zoning: Setting The Record Straight – Abdul-Azeez Akinsanya

As the debate on power shift and zoning continues to engulf the political space, the importance of putting this besieging subject in proper perspective cannot be hyperbolized. In order to get rid of the pervading conjectures and adulterated opinions, this topic has to be swiftly put to bed.

Putting it rather charitably, the towncriers amplifying this clamour for the main opposition party, the PDP to zone its ticket to the South are either meddlesome interlopers or just up to mischief aimed at satiating their inordinate desires.

True to its billing as a party deeply rooted on the principles of equity, fairness and justice; the PDP, from 1999 till date has always zoned its elective positions on the basis of a North/South oscillation and vice versa. For avoidance of conflicts, let it be unequivocally stated that this rotation policy remains a domestic intra-party mechanism incubated by the founding fathers of the PDP to engender unity and inclusiveness. Also, nothing in the Nigerian constitution mandates parties to negotiate a power sharing formula among themselves. Thus, we run foul of no law.

Let it be on record that there was never a time since the formation of the PDP, that it went into an alliance or agreement with other parties to create some sort of uniform template on any issue; talk less zoning.The egalitarian podium on which our great party stands, certainly leaves no room for hobnobbing with its ideologically inferior counterparts. Ideally, one size hardly fits all.

In apparent deference to zoning, history shows that there has always been an exchange of baton along dichotomic lines since 1999 till we lost power in 2015. Olusegun Obasanjo; a Southerner, handed over the reins to Umaru Musa Yar’adua (R.I.P); a Northerner. Owing to the latter’s demise, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; a Southerner completed his principal’s tenure before vying for his own mandate which culminated in the loss of power in 2015.

Between 1999 and 2015 that the PDP held sway, Presidents of southern extraction occupied the exalted office for over 13 out of the total period of 16 years. This figure amounts to a whopping value of 81%. Like they say, numbers don’t lie. After the manipulated defeat of the party’s candidate in 2019, the right of first refusal for the 2023 ticket still belongs to the North.

Arguing against this lucid position only reeks of political expediency. Ultimately, he who demands equity must not approach it with leprous hands. Matter of fact, the moral burden is now on the ruling APC, to emulate the PDP by respecting the plurality of its members ethnic and religious diversity. However, it is nobody’s business if the party chooses the path of ignominy for which it has gained unprecedented notoriety.

In synopsis, issues such as zoning; though delicate, are strictly party affairs and our party’s precedence shows the premium we place on it. With our pride of place as the biggest political party in Nigeria, our decisions should not pander to the whims, emotional outbursts and monkey tricks of rival parties. Lest we fail.

North or South, let the party reign supreme. God bless the PDP!! God bless Nigeria!!!

E-signed,

Hon. Abdul-Azeez Akinsanya,

Zonal Coordinator SW,

Atiku Support Organisation.

