PDP’s Maikalangu Wins Abuja Municipal Area Council Election. See Result (Photos)

Christopher Zakka Maikalangu of @OfficialPDPNig has been declared winner of Abuja Municipal Area council election held yesterday. He pulled a total of 19,302 votes to defeat his closest rival Murtala Karshi of @OfficialAPCNg
