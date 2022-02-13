Christopher Zakka Maikalangu of @OfficialPDPNig has been declared winner of Abuja Municipal Area council election held yesterday. He pulled a total of 19,302 votes to defeat his closest rival Murtala Karshi of @OfficialAPCNg
#FCTAreaCouncilElections2022
PDP’s Maikalangu Wins Abuja Municipal Area Council Election. See Result (Photos)
