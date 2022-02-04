Peter Obi Did Not Call APC A Yoruba Political Party – The Cable (Fact Check)

A statement attributed to Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a Yoruba political party has been circulating online.

On Tuesday, Obi, who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential race in 2019 as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, said he would be running for president if his party zones the ticket to the south.

The declaration generated mixed reactions on social media.

Some social media users later quoted him to have said the ruling party belongs to an ethnic group.

“The All Progressive Congress Is A Yoruba Party- Peter Obi, ” the viral quote read.

The statement was circulated on Facebook and Twitter with some users calling Obi “a bigoted politician”.

A Facebook user, Emma Onye Nkuzi posted the quote. The post garnered 55 comments and 5 shares.

[img]

Online checks of previous statements made by Peter Obi showed that the presidential aspirant did not make such a statement.

A keyword internet search by TheCable gave no result on where or when he made the statement, and none of the users who posted the quotes indicated their source(s).

When TheCable contacted Valentine Obienyem, Obi’s spokesperson, he said his principal did not make the viral statement.

“Not at all! Oga did not say such a thing. It’s political opponents that are putting up such propaganda,” Obienyem said.

VERDICT

There is no evidence that Peter Obi said APC is a Yoruba political party.

https://www.thecable.ng/fact-check-no-peter-obi-didnt-call-apc-a-yoruba-political-party?fbclid=IwAR2wfqrfOu7Yr1PaMupvzzmufJ0XzGmiWihZ7cVPeGIJxlziF1j9EF3IK5Y

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...