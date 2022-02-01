Peter Obi In The Web Of A ₦250 Million Controversy (Throwback)

APART from the 2008 budget of Anambra State which polarized the state House of Assembly and led to its sharp division before the budget was finally passed after the intervention of the State Eldersâ€™ Forum, another issue that recently threatened the peaceful coexistence of the 30_member legislature is the controversial N250 million allegedly found with one of the aides of Governor Peter Obi.

Since that incident in Lagos over a fortnight ago, Governor Obi has been on the receiving end, with members of the opposition, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for a full probe into the matter. Some of those who are eyeing governorship seat in the state called for his resignation or in the alternative, that the PDP_ dominated House of Assembly should impeach him.

Shortly after the incident, the South-East zonal chairman of PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh who is from Anambra State visited the House of Assembly and castigated the lawmakers for not cashing in on such an issue to initiate impeachment against Obi.

To him, this is an opportunity the party was looking for to put Governor Obi on the defensive, especially with the 2010 governorship election in the state drawing near. As if that was the tonic needed by the house to begin another battle with Obi, the house set up a three member adhoc committee made up of Messrs Gabriel Onyenyeife, Chinedu Muokwe and Nnamdi Ezike.

In setting up the committee,the House observed that whereas the media , both internet and print were awash with reports that aides of the governor were intercepted with N250 million in cash and whereas the media assistant to the governor has dispelled the reports stating that the money belonged to a government contractor who preferred to carry cash to buy vehicles ordered by government, there was need for the House to get into the root of the matter. The house noted that since the governor himself had called for full investigation by the police, it was proper for it to look into the matter also as part of its oversight functions.

When the issue came up on the floor of the state assembly, the 2008 division of the members was reenacted as there was a rowdy session never witnessed since the inauguration of the House two years ago. At a stage during the debate, some of the lawmakers threatened to form a parallel House if the matter was not properly handled.

As it turned out, it was the same pattern of 2008 in which there were vocal 11 members against others who, based on their political inclination, would always find it difficult to see the good side of the Obi administration. One member for instance, Mr. Simeon Ohajianya representing Ihiala 1 constituency wondered why his colleagues should be pursuing an issue that had since been resolved.

Another member, Sylvester Okeke observed that unless there was another thing the house wanted from Obi, the issue of N250 million should be laid to rest. In the end, the committee could not submit the report and the belief in some quarters was that the matter has died a natural death.

Recall that Obi, who appeared surprised at the dimension the matter was taking, had earlier petitioned the Inspector -General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro urging him to investigate the matter, especially the angle that arms and foreign currency were found in his official cars that were going for repairs in Lagos which carried the said N250 million.

