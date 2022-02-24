Peter Okoye Dragged To Court For Collecting ₦2.8 Million Pay Without Showing Up (Pix)

BREAKING!!! Popular Nigerian Singer, Peter Okoye (Mr P) Dragged To Court Over 2.8 Million Fraud (Video)

By Wisdom Nwedene

West Africa Youth Support Development Forum And ECOWAS Youth Council have dragged popular Nigerian Singer, Peter Okoye, aka, Mr P to court over N2.8 million fraud, Igbere TV reports.

The groups said Mr P defrauded them of

2.8million naira, that’s 70% down payment of 4million to come and perform at the inauguration of West Africa Champions League in Asaba, Delta State which he didn’t show up.

In a video obtained by IGBERE TV, Mr P actually confirmed that he would be live in Asaba on 16th June, 2019 but didn’t show up for the event.

Speaking with IGBERE TV correspondent, the group Managing Director said, “on June 16th 2019, after Mr P collected the money and did a video that he will be coming live, he refused to show up at the event which later crashed the dream of the organization to give better opportunity to youths.”

According to him, “Mr P actually killed the show by not turning up for the event. Many people wanted to see him perform live.”

“We lost over 33 Million Naira because he didn’t show up. the efforts of former under 20 and 17 national team coach, Sam John Obuh and other host of celebrities who honored the event to support our youth development through sports were killed by Mr P’s actions.”

“We have sued him for over 500, 000, 000, 00 naira. The organizations have written to him severally to refund the money but he refused”.

“That’s why we are in court today, 23rd February, 2022 but the court has adjourned the case to 13th April, 2022.

Below are the court documents obtained by IGBERE TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_8S4imnrEE

https://igberetvnews.com/1415344/breaking-popular-nigerian-singer-peter-okoye-mr-p-dragged-court-2-8-million-fraud-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...