Press officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Shtefan has published photographs of what appear to be captured Russian soldiers.

One of the prisoners demonstrates a chevron 423 MSP 4 TD, whose tanks were noticed in the Belgorod region in the last days before the offensive, and today – on the outskirts of Kharkov.



https://twitter.com/CITeam_ru/status/1496808466371031042?t=XZfB3f-aCOJkC25M3TG3BA&s=08

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...