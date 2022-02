Photostory: Queues As UK Embassy Resumes Visa Processing In Lagos

Following the resumption of the United Kingdom Visa application processing, thousands of applicants besieged the Lagos offices on Monday.

The News Agency Of Nigeria reports that visits to visa application centres in Maryland and Lekki areas of Lagos had long queues of visa applicants waiting to be served.



Photo credit: News Agency Of Nigeria

