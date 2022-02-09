Physically Challenged First Class Graduate Shares NYSC Photos

The Bayelsa born Ikiotere Ayebatonye who made was all over the internet after photos from his graduation were shared online has once again created a buzz online.

After sharing a photo of himself in his NYSC uniform saluting like a gallant officer on his official Facebook page, a lot of top blogs across the country has shared the picture congratulating him for his latest feat.

The Management department (Bus Admin) graduate is currently serving at the ministry of Trade and Investment office

Bayelsa State

