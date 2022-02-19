Picture Of The Day From Osun APC Direct Primary Election

Below is the picture of Rt. hon Yusuf Lasun, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and a candidate in the ongoing APC direct primary election.

He is one of those who have been making noise all over the media and threatening fire and brimstone. He could only pull 6 votes in his own ward while the very long queue is for Oyetola. He is one of those leaders the opposition are relying on to disrupt APC so that PDP can win.

Aregbesola was smart enough not to go to the polling booth in person. He would have been similarly disgraced. While it is good to make noise and trend on social media, one must be willing to back it up with grassroots popularity/ mobilization and street credibility. Elections are not won on social media. Enough said already. We will meet the illiterate dancer at the general election.

