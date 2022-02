Many people do not know that Ebonyi International Airport is likely going to become the largest and most beautiful airport in Nigeria at completion.

The Airport is just a few months away from receiving commercial flights as its completion is just by the corner.

See attached pictures.

Governor David Nweze Umahi (FNSE) finishing strong.

©

Ebonyi Online.

