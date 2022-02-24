Pictures From The 16th Edition Of The Future Awards Africa Supported By Infinix

The Future Awards Africa event happened on Sunday 20th February, 2022 in Lagos. It was themed celebrating challengers and builders. The 16th edition of the Awards celebrated young people who have challenged the status quo in their respective spheres of influence and have worked to build lifelong legacies that will transform generations for years to come.

Infinix was a part of the 16th edition of the future awards africa, the brand sponsored the music category and the red carpet best dressed. For the music category the nominees were Joeboy, Fireboy, Ayra Starr, Ckay, Omah Lay, Buju and Tems. The brand supported with a cash donation to the future awards committee and also provided one year supply of Infinix devices for the winner of the music category, Tems got the prize. The winners of the red carpet best dressed male and female was Emmanuel and Saskay (big brother), they were rewarded with the latest Infinix Zero 5G device and other prizes.

The brand has always been and would continue to drive it’s commitment to empower and promote youth.

