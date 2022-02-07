Pictures From The Closing Ceremony Of AFCON 2021

Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon hosted the final match between Egypy and Senegal

Egypt took their place in the final after beating Cameroon on penalties, while Senegal qualified after defeating Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

South African artist, Master KG performed during the ceremony with the participation of other African singers.

The President of the Republic of Cameroon, HE Mr Paul Biya in the attendance alongside CAF President Dr Patrice Mostepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were present at the event.

See photos below…

