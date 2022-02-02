Pictures Of 5,000 Seater Nsukka Township Stadium As It Enters Final Stage

The 5,000-seat capacity Township Stadium at Nsukka, Enugu State, is at the final stage of completion following the successful installation of AstroTurf, Tartan Tracks, Seats, and flood-light stands, as well as ongoing pavement works, courtesy of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The construction of another befitting Township Stadium in Oji River Local Government Area was aptly captured in the 2022 budget, in furtherance of Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to promoting and encouraging grassroots sports development and youth empowerment in the state.

