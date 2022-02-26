Pictures Of Destructions Made In Kyiv As Russia Invade Ukraine’s Capital

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion.

A damaged residential building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

A destroyed apartment in a residential building in Kyiv. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Loud blasts have been heard in central Kyiv as Russian troops pushed closer to the Ukrainian capital.

Natali Sevriukova stands next to her damaged house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]

A man inspects the damage to a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter after the explosions were heard in the city on Friday morning.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said three people were injured with one in a critical condition after “missile debris” hit a residential building.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had downed an enemy aircraft, which crashed into a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv and set it on fire.

Firefighters at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of Kyiv. [Genya Savilov/AFP]

The wreckage of an unidentified aircraft in a residential area in Kyiv. [Handout via Reuters]

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday and Friday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems.

Russia’s forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv and the West responded with punishing sanctions.

A woman walks past the damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in the besieged capital. [Daniel Leal/AFP]

A car drives past the remains of a rocket in a residential area in the Ukrainian capital. [Genya Savilov/AFP]



Source: https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2022/2/25/photos-ukraine-assesses-damage-as-russian-strikes-hit-kyiv

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...