Pictures have started to emerge as Russian and Ukrainian officials meet to discuss the conflict at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Ahead of the meeting, Ukraine’s president said his country wanted an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. Meanwhile, Russia says it wants to reach an agreement that benefits both sides



https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-60542877

