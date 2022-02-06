Plant A Tree, Save Environment For Humanity – Rauf Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the people of Ondo State to plant a tree against deforestation and curb the effects of climate change on the environment to save humanity.

The Media Adviser to the minister, Sola Fasure, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, Mr Aregbesola gave the advice during the tree planting campaign at Akoko Anglican Grammar School (AKOGRAMS), Arigidi, Ondo State, as part of activities to mark the diamond jubilee of the school.

The minister highlighted the benefits of tree planting by conservation and restoration of forests to mitigate the challenges of climate change.

This, he noted, was in line with the present administration’s Green Recovery Nigeria Programme 2020.

Mr Aregbesola advised against felling of trees, urging the management and pupils of the school and the host community to consider the forest around the school an endowment and strive to maintain it for humanity.

The minister acknowledged the great and successful products of the school in different fields of human endeavour, attributing it to the sound educational foundation they benefited from while in school.

“Education is the only legacy that we can leave for our children. We all owe our foundational institution the responsibility of care, support and identification because of the role they played in our success.

“Nothing can be too big or small to support our Alma Mater, no matter who we are or what we have become,” he said.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State enumerated his administration’s achievements in developing infrastructure across the state especially, in primary education.

He commended the minister and the Old Students Association of AKOGRAMS for their contributions to the school and called for such support to primary schools, being the building block upon which other levels of education rests. (NAN)



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/509845-plant-a-tree-save-environment-for-humanity-nigerian-minister.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...