Police Arrests Couple With Human Parts In Ogun State (Photo)

A 43-year-old man identified as Kehinde Oladimeji has been arrested by Men of Ogun State Police Command in the early hours of today, February 12.

Oladimeji is arrested alongside his wife Adejumoke Raji, for been in possession of fresh human parts.

The couple’s arrest is disclosed in a statement by the command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He revealed in the statement that the couple are residents of No.72 MKO Abiola Way, Leme, Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said:

“the couple were arrested following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by Chief Moshood Ogunwolu, the Baale of Leme Community, that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju who is a co-tenant with the suspects informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects”.

“Upon the complaint, the DPO Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle led his detectives to the scene where search was conducted.

“On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different parts of human being was discovered in the room, and the couple were promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed they were herbalists and that the human parts comprises of hands, breasts and other parts were given to them by one Michael who they claimed resides in Adatan area of Abeokuta.

“All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

“It will be recalled that a dismembered body of an unknown person was found in a swamp area at Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago, it is not yet clear whether the parts is that of the found body or not.”



