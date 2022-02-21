The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday said the police have powers to sack any female officers who become pregnant while unmarried.

Justice Inyang Ekwo said the women were already aware of police regulations against getting pregnant out-of-wedlock before joining the service.

The suit was initiated by the Nigerian Bar Association after a female officer in Ekiti, Omolola Olajide, was fired in January 2021 for being pregnant without a spouse.

The NBA said the police action violated constitutional rights against discrimination, but the judge disagreed.

Mr Ekwo said Sections 126 and 127 of police regulations spelt out to women prior to enlisting in service.

The judge said 126 gives married women maternity leave; while Section 127 recommended dismissal for any woman who becomes pregnant without a legal husband.

https://gazettengr.com/police-can-sack-female-officers-who-get-pregnant-out-of-wedlock-high-court/

