Police Detain Accident Victim For Being ‘Too Young To Own A Car’ In Ebonyi (Pix)

Police Detain Accident Victim For Being ‘Too Young To Own An Exotic Car’ In Ebonyi State (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWs7KcMQU2c

A Nigerian man who was involved in a car accident has cried out after Police detained him for being ‘too young to own an exotic car’ In Ebonyi State, IGBERETV reports.

According to the victim, he went to the police station to make a report after he was discharged from the hospital. But the police detained him saying that he is too young to own a car.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaSN5gErfjp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

