Police Given More Time To Question Mason Greenwood

Police have been granted more time to question Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old footballer was arrested on Sunday following allegations on social media.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he would remain in custody for questioning.

Manchester United earlier said the forward would not return to training or matches until further notice.

Greenwood has not responded to the social media allegations.

GMP said: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.”

The force added: “We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Greenwood, who made his debut for the club in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February 2021 after rising through the ranks of the academy.

Manchester United said on Sunday the club “did not condone violence of any kind” and had been made aware of the allegations on social media but would make no further comment until the “facts have been established”.

Nike released a statement saying: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood apologised after being dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate for a breach of coronavirus protocols while on international duty in Iceland in September 2020.

A month later, his United manager at the time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, defended Greenwood amid media speculation of his being late for training.

