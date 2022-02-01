Twenty three suspected terrorists has been killed and thirty seven others arrested by operatives of the Sokoto State police command.

The operation was carried out by the police special squad, Operation Sahara Storm in Illela, Goronyo and Rabba local government areas of the state. 32 AK-47 riffles, two rocket launchers, over 1,000 rounds of life ammunition and sophisticated weapons were recovered from the suspects.

In addition, 150 cows, 40 cartoons of hard drugs, assorted charms, solar battery chargers with other dangerous equipment were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were said to have made life difficult for the resident of the affected communities.

Upon interrogation, one of the suspects, Musa Kamarawa revealed that he has been working with bandits in the last four years. He added that he collected the sum of N28 million to purchase a gun truck from neighbouring Benin Republic.

Confirming the operation, Deputy Inspector General, Ahmed Zaki said the operation was ordered by the Inspector General of Police to fight the rising criminal activities in the North-West geopolitical region.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/02/01/police-kill-23-suspected-terrorists-37-others-arrested-in-sokoto/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...