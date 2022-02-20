Police Pulled Our Bus Over, Arrested Two Boys And Told Us To Go – Twitter User

Hello everyone, I was coming from Ibadan to Ilorin today and when I almost reached Kola Daisi University, the men of Nigeria police force stopped our car, after searching everyone they ordered 2 guys to come down claiming they are yahoo boys, they took those guys with them…..

And ask driver to zoom off, we asked them of their station and they said it’s non of our business, one of those boys name is Adesoji, he claimed to be an IJMB student in Ilorin, he’s short, dark and have pimples on his face with Afro hairstyle, the other guy is Gabriel, he’s tall

Wore white round neck with locked hair, myself and other passenger tried to reach the number or their next of kin that was filled on the paper that we were give at park, but non was available, please if you’ve boys that left Ibadan for Ilorin today, kindly call them.

The names of their next of kin are Joshep and Mic respectively, please kindly retweet this, to reach wider audience and tag the necessary people you think can be of help.

https://twitter.com/iampenlord/status/1495090994307645441?t=otnZHdJbnw-_AkR4ChUprg&s=19

