Police Quash Cult Initiation In Delta; Recover Dangerous Weapons & Exotic Cars (Pics)

Operatives of the Issele-Uku Division of the Delta State Police Command on Thursday, quashed an ongoing cult initiation ceremony at Ukwu Nzu Forest.

Focus Naija can report that thirteen suspected cultists were arrested after the DPO of the Division detailed a combined team of operatives and civilian anti-cult to raid the forest following a tip-off.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, a locally made double barrel shot gun, twenty-five live cartridges and two cars were recovered during the raid.

Read the statement below;

“On 24/2/2022 at about 2100hrs the DPO Issele-Uku Division, acting on intelligence that Aiye confraternity will be holding their initiation ceremony at Ukwu Nzu forest, detailed a combined team of police and civilian anti cult to the venue of the initiation and successfully foiled the initiation process.

“During the raid, thirteen suspected cultist were arrested, a locally made double barrel shot gun, twenty-five live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with reg no. GRA 68 SG and a lexus 350 SUV with reg no BDG 689 GQ were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2022/02/28/police-quash-ongoing-cult-initiation-in-delta-forest-recover-dangerous-weapons-exotic-cars-photos/

