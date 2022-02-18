Police Want To Hand Over My Child To Fulani Man Despite Court Order – Pastor (Photo)

Police Have Refused To Release My Son To Me, Want To Hand Him Over To Fulani Man – Pastor Cries Out

By Wisdom Nwedene

A Nigerian Pastor, Mr Henry Osah, has accused the Nigerian Police of refusing to release his son to him and alleged that Police want to hand over the child to a Fulani man despite a court order that his 5-year-old son should be released to him.

Speaking with IGBERE TV correspondent, Pastor Osah said the Anambra State police command, the Commissioner Of Police in Anambra State, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and OC Legal, Chris Collins Ifeanyi,

IPO Inspector Kingsley Umeh have continued to disobey the court order to release his son for court investigation.

According to him, “the OC legal Chris Collins Ifeanyi has said I will not get my son through the legal process. They threatened to arrest me .”

IGBERE TV recalls that the Gombe State police command on September 2019 unravelled a trafficking syndicate at Odimili, in Anambra State, following years of investigation into the adoption of about 10 children from the state.

According to police report, the children were recovered from an orphanage home in Anambra that is being managed by the alleged child trafficker, simply identified as Nkechi.

IGBERE TV gathered that the then Gombe state police commissioner, Maikudi Ahamed disclosed to journalists that they recovered 12 children after a successful clampdown of the syndicate, adding the police will return the children back to their original parents after proper investigation and identification has been concluded.

However, over 11 months after , a couple in Delta, Pastor and Mrs. Henry Osah, who identified one of the abducted child as their son, are yet to be given their child.

According to Mr Osah, despite providing all necessary evidence and concluding all the means of identification including cour order, the police are yet to release the child to them.

Mr Osah alleged several attempts by the police to swindle their child to a Fulani man, adding that but for their parental relentlessness the police would have succeeded.

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1414943/police-refused-release-son-want-hand-fulani-man-pastor-cries/

