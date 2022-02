Zazu crooner Portable is not happy that some fans are copying his hairstyle and imitating him on social media.

He recently cornered one of his fans after a tip off and asked him to stop doing so. Portable went as far as asking the fan to change his hairstyle colour back to black, threatening violence if he does not.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I8RGdBUi8s

